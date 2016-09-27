By PIUS MAUNDU

A senior police officer was on Tuesday charged in a Makueni court for receiving a bribe from a matatu driver on Mombasa Road.

Appearing before Makueni Senior Resident Magistrate Richard Koech, Salama Police Station Deputy OCS John Makumi was accused of taking a Sh15,000 bribe to release an impounded matatu.

Mr Makumi was arrested by Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission sleuths on September 20 this year.

On Tuesday, he denied the charges and was released on a Sh30,000 cash bail or a Sh100,000 bond.

The case will be mentioned on October 31.

In the same court, Turbman Lutsulili Mburu, the registrar of births and deaths in Makueni County, and two clerks at the registry, Maxwell Muema and Shadrack Wambua, were charged with collecting a Sh4,600 bribe at a bar in Wote Town.