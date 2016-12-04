By PIUS MAUNDU

Machakos Governor Alfred Mutua has urged churches not to host leaders who lack integrity.

The Maendeleo Chap Chap Movement party leader said politicians were using the churches to spread hatred.

He was speaking at Mulala Catholic Church in Makueni.

"I urge all churches to deny audience to politicians who are known for insulting others, maligning others and spreading hatred," Dr Mutua said.

"Worshippers should deny such leaders audience and deny them votes when they contest."

He also took the opportunity to discredit his former party, Wiper Democratic Movement led by Kalonzo Musyoka, saying it is not committed to developing Ukambani region.

"All along I have been in Wiper, we have not sat as leaders to deliberate on how to develop Ukambani and that is why I shipped out and formed Maendeleo Chap Chap Movement," he said.