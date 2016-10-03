By PIUS MAUNDU

A secondary school student died Monday morning as she headed to school after the motorcycle she was riding on was involved in an accident with a lorry near Makindu Town in Makueni County.

The Form One student at Eaglelife Secondary School had almost arrived at school when the accident happened.

"A lorry was following the motorcycle closely and after it overtook it, [we just saw] the girl bleeding from the head as she lay on the road," witness Rhoda Muli told Nation.co.ke.

The body was taken to the Makindu Sub-County Hospital mortuary.

The boda boda operator was not injured.

The lorry driver attempted to escape from the scene after the crash, apparently to flee from an irate mob.

However, boda boda riders pursued the lorry to Makindu Town, four kilometres away.