Three die after man kills wife, child and himself

Makueni OCPD Benjamin Osongo said that investigations were ongoing to establish the cause of death of the trio.

By PIUS MAUNDU

A family of three has died after the husband killed his wife and child and then burnt the house, dying too in the fire.

Neighbours say that they heard the wife pleading with the man not to "stab her" before the house went up in flames.

The incident occured in Wote Town, Makueni County, on Sunday.

"Preliminary reports show that a man, a woman and child have died in the house," Mr Osongo told the Nation.

Rescuers accessed the house through the roof after the fire subsided because it was locked from inside.