Three die in Mtito Andei bus, saloon car crash

Saturday November 5 2016

Wreckage of a bus involved in an accident at

Wreckage of a bus involved in an accident at Mtito Andei three years ago. Three people died in a crash involving a bus and a personal car on Mombasa road in Mtito Andei on November 5, 2016. FILE PHOTO | NATION MEDIA GROUP 

In Summary

  • Three people died and five others were five injured in a crash involving a bus and a personal car on Mombasa road in Mtito Andei today morning.
By PIUS MAUNDU
Three people died on the spot and five others injured in a Saturday dawn head on crash involving a salon car and a Mombasa-bound bus on Mombasa Road near Mtito Andei Town, Makueni County.

The three were travelling in the car heading towards Nairobi when the accident occurred at 4 am, according to Mtito Andei Traffic Base Commander Julius Kiplimo.

Confirming the accident, Mr Kiplimo said that the saloon car was attempting to overtake when it rammed into the bus head on.

He added: "The driver of the saloon two and two others died on the spot,” Mr Kiplimo told Nation on phone.

The injured were rushed to Mtito Andei hospital and bodies of the deceased were taken to Makindu Hospital Mortuary.