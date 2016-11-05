Three die in Mtito Andei bus, saloon car crash

By PIUS MAUNDU

Three people died on the spot and five others injured in a Saturday dawn head on crash involving a salon car and a Mombasa-bound bus on Mombasa Road near Mtito Andei Town, Makueni County.

The three were travelling in the car heading towards Nairobi when the accident occurred at 4 am, according to Mtito Andei Traffic Base Commander Julius Kiplimo.

Confirming the accident, Mr Kiplimo said that the saloon car was attempting to overtake when it rammed into the bus head on.

He added: "The driver of the saloon two and two others died on the spot,” Mr Kiplimo told Nation on phone.