Traders at the main market in Wote Town incurred losses of more than Sh200 million after an inferno razed their stalls on Sunday evening.

Addressing the traders today at the site, Mr David Muteti, the chairman of a traders association, said more than 100 were affected.

“Our prayer is that the county government, the national government and any well wishers will come to our assistance so that we get back to business,” said Mr Muteti, adding that none of his colleagues had insured their business.

Simon Mwendwa, a businessman, whose furniture shop was burnt down, said his losses exceeded Sh1 million.

"Approximately, I have lost over Sh1m in stock (materials and woodwork machines)," Mr Mwendwa told Nation. He had been operating his shop for eight years.

Some of the items sold at the market include furniture and timber.

According to eye witnesses, the fire started at a hardware shop before spreading to neighbouring timber yards and then the rest of the stalls.

The residents used buckets of water to put out the inferno unsuccessfully for about an hour.

When a water boozer arrived, after the stalls were already consumed, its generator was not functional making it impossible to pump out the water.

The traders pelted it with stones, forcing a police officer to shoot in the air to control the situation.

The cause of the inferno has not yet been known.

However, Makueni Police OCPD Benjamin Onsongo said that police would investigate the matter.

Ms Carolyne Nyamasyo, whose timber yard worth Sh500, 000 went up in flames, said that the loss would have been less if the county government had a fire engine.

Governor Kivutha Kibwana said that his administration will partner with the national government “to ensure that all the traders resume their operations”.

Also, he said going forward the county government would examine all other markets to ensure that they were properly positioned to reduce the extent of damage in case of a similar catastrophe.

Prof Kibwana further said plans were under way to purchase a fire engine for Makueni (the county's capital), and later for the remaining five sub-counties.