By RAPHAEL WANJALA

Residents of Malaba Town in Busia County are protesting the killing of five guards Sunday night by unknown people.

The five, who were guarding shops in the town, were killed at around midnight.

Residents who discovered the bodies alerted the police who took them to the mortuary.

They then took to the streets of the border-point town on Monday morning in protest over the killings and demanded justice for the victims.

The protestors blocked the busy Eldoret-Malaba highway which connects Kenya and Uganda.

Cargo trucks moving in and out the two countries were held up on the highway following the protests.