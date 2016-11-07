Man commits suicide in police cell toilet

By BARACK ODUOR

A 25-year-old man is alleged to have committed suicide in a toilet at Homa Bay Police Station.

Neto Okoth Otieno was arrested for theft on Friday at Rodi Kopany trading centre and was to be charged in court Monday.

Homa Bay County Police Commandant John Omusanga said Mr Otieno used his trousers to hang himself in a toilet adjacent to the cells.

“[He] went to one of the toilets adjacent to the police cells and hanged himself with his trousers,” Mr Omusanga said,

The incident happened at around 9.30pm on Saturday night.

Mr Omusanga said police officers were alerted by other inmates.