Man dies in accident involving Governor Ruto’s vehicle

Governor Isaac Ruto’s vehicle knocked down a cattle trader killing him instantly at the Mtaro black spot along the Mai Mahiu–Naivasha highway last night.

The victim, identified as Harrison Tapasiany, was attempting to cross the busy road at around 6.45 in the evening when he was hit and killed by the vehicle carrying Bomet county boss.

The Bomet Governor was heading to Nairobi but was forced to temporary halt his journey after the incident.

His official car was towed to Maai Mahiu police station as police begun investigating the incident.

A senior officer at the Maai Mahiu police station told Nation that the Bomet Governor is expected to record a statement on Friday in connection with the accident.

Mr Tapasiany's friend, John Koelel, said the cattle trader was returning from Ntulele market and had just alighted from a matatu when he knocked down.

“I rushed to the scene only to find his lifeless body lying by the road side,” said the mourning villager.

He described Mtaro area as a dangerous stretch, with several people having been killed while trying to cross over the road.

“Animals have also been knocked down. It a busy place and also the only watering point for our animals,” he said.

Mr Koelel also appealed to the government to assist the family of the deceased, saying he had left behind two widows and 12 children.

He said Mr Tapasiany was the sole bread winner in the large family and was returning home to prepare for the initiation rites of his four sons.

“It is a tragedy for the young families as most of his children are still at the primary school,” added Mr Koelel.

Another villager, John Kusero said the area was prone to accidents with motorists speeding along the busy road.