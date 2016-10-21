Man feted for delivering deadly explosive to police

By GEORGE MUNENE

A boda boda operator was yesterday praised and gifted cash for his actions that may have saved lives.

In 2014, Leonard Maina picked a deadly explosive, stayed with it overnight wrapped in leso and delivered it to the police the next morning.

When Mr Maina showed officers manning Kiandai Administration Police Post the grenade, they scampered for safety before ballistic experts were called who detonated the bomb.

For his brave actions, political leaders declared Mr Maina a hero during Mashujaa Day celebrations at Kianyaga Stadium in Gichugu.

"He is really a hero and he should be awarded and honoured," said the County Jubilee Party Chairman Mureithi Kang'ara as he handed about Sh5,000 to Mr Maina.

"The police officers fled but this young man bravely and firmly held the explosive. He deserves a pat on the back," said Mr Kang'ara.

County Women Representative Winnie Njuguna praised Mr Maina for his brave actions and gave him Sh2,000.

He stumbled upon the explosive which may have been left behind by colonialists during the Mau Mau uprising.

Mr Maina said he kept the bomb on his bed side overnight and delivered it to law enforcement officers for fear of branded a terrorist.

But when the officers saw Mr Maina holding the explosive with his bare hands, they panicked and fled.

"I was baffled when the security officers ran away when I tried to hand over the explosive to them," said Mr Maina to the amusement of the audience.

Area Criminal Investigations Officer Susan Kirori confirmed that it was a grenade which had been dug out and exposed by a tractor which was repairing a road in the village.

"Although I had not been posted to the station by then I would like to confirm that the object was a grenade which was later detonated," she told the Nation.