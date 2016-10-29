Man nurses injury, livestock stolen in attack

By PHILEMON SUTER

One person has been shot and critically injured and livestock stolen in Marakwet East today, despite Deputy President William Ruto instructing police to tackle the situation during his two-day visit of the region.

The incident happened at Mogil in Elgeyo-Marakwet County in the morning.

The injured man, Samuel Chebaimo, was first taken to AIC Kapsowar Mission Hospital before being referred to Iten County Referral Hospital.

Joan Jemwetich, a resident, said: "How long is it going to take the government to take action against these criminals? I believe no community is above the law."

Elgeyo Marakwet's police commander Shariff Abdalla said the assailants made away with 54 goats belonging to the victim and police are conducting a man hunt.

"What awaits these attackers will be a surprise disarmament operation. You heard what the Interior Cabinet Secretary Joseph Nkaissery said in the area about a possibility of an operation," said the police chief.

West Pokot Senator John Lonyangapuo, who has been accused of inciting people to violence, condemned the attack.

"I am so surprised by the fresh attacks. The devil must now be abiding in that valley. We must pray and continue with [the] peace message," Mr Lonyangapuo said.

Similarly, MPs William Kisang (Marakwet West), Kangongo Bowen (Marakwet East) condemned the fresh attack.