By BENSON AMADALA

More by this Author

By DERICK LUVEGA

More by this Author

Masinde Muliro University of Science and Technology has been closed indefinitely following three days of riots by students protesting new fee levies.

Through an internal memo dated October 6, 2016 signed by the university's acting registrar C K Onyancha, all undergraduate students in the main campus were asked to clear from the Kakamega-based institution on Thursday morning.

However the decision to close it will not affect postgraduate students in all the campuses affiliated to university.

"It has been noted that the disruption of normal running of the university had persisted, students and lecturers have been ejected from lecture rooms for a third day and some university property has been destroyed by some groups of students," said Dr Onyancha.

"This goes against the university rules and regulations governing student discipline. The university senate has resolved to close the university to all undergraduate [students] in the main campus," he added.

Students at the university have been on rampage for three days protesting the institution's decision to raise fees.

Related Content Police disperse rioting Masinde Muliro varsity students

ANTI-RIOT POLICE

On Wednesday evening, anti-riot police officers stormed the university after a confrontation erupted between protesting students and security officials.

The move caused confusion and restlessness in the university and it was feared that the riots would spill over to Thursday.

During the Wednesday evening protests, students stoned a building used by security officers and barricaded the Kakamega-Webuye road.

Kakamega County Police Commander Tito Kilonzi told the Nation that tension had gone up after a group of students started damaging property.

The protests disrupted learning on Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday after students learnt that the senate had declined to review the fees and the newly introduced charges.

“We have been monitoring the situation and decided to send in police officers to carry out patrols and protect property,” said Mr Kilonzi.

FEES UNAFFORDABLE

The chairperson of the students’ organisation Ms Winnie Opiyo and the secretary Mr Daudi Kemboi said the university senate had ruled out any possibility of the fess and other charges being reviewed.

“Tension started building at the university after students learnt that the senate was not ready to open discussions on the issue of fees and other charges leading to confrontations with security officials,” said Ms Opiyo.

She said the students could not afford to pay new fees amounting to Sh29,500 per semester.

The students are also protesting against the introduction of Sh3,000 fees for library services and Sh5,000 for ICT.

Ms Opiyo noted that accommodation charges for first-year students who reported last month had gone up from Sh5,000 to Sh16,000.