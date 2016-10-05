Man who bragged on Facebook about defiling minor in court

Wednesday October 5 2016

Calvin Mbane Alfayo alias Mohamed Alfayo

Calvin Mbane Alfayo alias Mohamed Alfayo (centre) the man suspected to have posted on Facebook photos of himself and an underage girl with whom he claimed to have had sex. He was arraigned in a Sotik court on October 5, 2016. He will take plea on October 11. PHOTO | GEOFFREY RONO | NATION MEDIA GROUP 

In Summary

  • State counsel Sharon Koina said the suspect’s mobile phone was yet to be taken to the cybercrime unit for analysis.
  • She told the court that seven days were sufficient to conclude investigations and charge the suspect.
  • Calvin Mbane Alfayo alias Mohamed Alfayo appeared before Sotik Senior Resident Magistrate Mr B Omwansa.
  • The suspect was detained at the Sotik Police Station as he awaits to appear in court on October 11.
By GEOFFREY RONO
A suspect who boasted on social media about having had sex with a minor has been arraigned in a Sotik court.

Calvin Mbane Alfayo alias Mohamed Alfayo, was, however, not required to take plea as police officers are still investigating the matter.

He appeared before Sotik Senior Resident Magistrate Mr B Omwansa.

State counsel Sharon Koina told the court that the suspect’s mobile phone was yet to be taken to the cybercrime unit for analysis.

She said they intended to retrieve photographs he posted on Facebook showing him and the underage girl.

Ms Koina further revealed that the child, whose photograph appeared on social media, is yet to be traced.

PUBLIC OUTCRY

She said the matter had attracted national outcry and pressure to have action taken against the suspect.

She told the court that seven days were sufficient to conclude investigations and charge the suspect.

“I intend to prefer charges of promoting sexual offenses with a child, contrary to section 12 (a) of the Sexual Offences Act No. 3 of 2006 against the suspect upon completion of my investigations,” she told the court.

She said on October 3 at Chepilat trading centre in Sotik Division within Bomet County, the suspect distributed photographs which promote or were intended to promote sexual offences with a child.

The suspect was detained at the Sotik Police Station as he awaits to appear in court on October 11, 2016 to take plea.

