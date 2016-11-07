Muturi faults Raila for endless attack on Jubilee

By TIMOTHY KEMEI

More by this Author

National Assembly Speaker Justin Muturi has dismissed Opposition leader Raila Odinga terming him ‘desperate’.

Mr Muturi, speaking at the weekend during a fundraiser at Sotik Day Secondary School in Bomet County, said Mr Odinga’s continued opposition of major Jubilee flagship projects was an indication that Mr Odinga was desperate for being in the limelight.

Last Friday, Mr Odinga opposed a Sh38 million water dam project in Kuresoi, Nakuru County saying it would make surrounding counties in the South Rift deserts.

“Surely that is getting too desperate. People should stop looking for anything to hang on to save themselves and give Kenyans a break so that the government can serve the people. Kenyans are tired of endless gossiping and fighting for no reason,” said Mr Muturi.

Speaking at his Capitol Hill Offices in Nairobi, Mr Odinga called for halt to the implementation of the Itare Water Dam project.

Mr Odinga was in agreement with a section of the Kipsigis Council of Elders and several environmental experts who have warned that the project will lead to diversion of rivers feeding Kericho and Bomet to benefit Nakuru County.

Mr Muturi also dismissed those asking him to stay away from the day-to-day politics saying he was a politician and cannot be barred from commenting on what is happening in the political arena.

“Some people say the Speaker should not be involved in party politics but I wonder if they are mad because when I was elected the Speaker, it was on the basis of party affiliation and people must learn that. My impartiality is only when I am presiding over sittings in the House,” he said.

Mr Muturi at the same time defended himself against claims by critics that he was biased in favour of the government side during debates in the National Assembly, saying all matters were determined by the numerical strength of parties in the Assembly.

Mr Muturi also endorsed his deputy Joyce Laboso for the Bomet governorship in next year’s election.

He praised her as a trusted leader who had effectively used the National Government Constituency Development Funds (NG-CDF) which have been entrusted to her as the MP for Sotik.

Dr Laboso, who was on Friday appointed by President Uhuru Kenyatta and Deputy President William Ruto to lead campaigns for Jubilee in the South Rift Region, moved to assure Mr Kenyatta and Mr Ruto that she would not let them down.