Legendary ‘Mwana wa Mberi’ singer laid to rest

Legendary Luhya musician Mzee William Ingosi Moshi was buried in a ceremony full of pomp Saturday at Siekuti Primary School in Tiriki, in Vihiga County.

The soft-spoken and easy-going man who popularised the Mwana wa Mberi song was laid to rest at Kamulembe Village in a ceremony attended by dozens of fellow musicians, Western Kenya leaders, government officials and politicians.

At least 150 secular and gospel musicians attended the well-organised burial ceremony attended by Amani National Congress (ANC) leader Musalia Mudavadi, the Director of the Permanent Presidential Music Commission Donald Otoyo, officials from the Ministry of Sports Culture and Arts and the National Chairman of the Music Copyright Society of Kenya Bernard Mukaisi, among others.

The veteran musician is credited with popularising the Mwana wa Mberi Luhya tune during his career which spanned over five decades.

Fellow musicians paid glowing tribute to Mzee Ingosi, as he was popularly known, saying he had nurtured many of them.

They said that Mzee Ingosi had made them appreciate their culture.

“Mzee made us realise our roots, our music. He was proud of [the] Luhya cultural heritage and he showed it actively,” said Mr Bernard Mukaisi

BORN ARTISTE

During the service, people who have worked with Mzee Ingosi during his glorious career spoke about their interactions with him. They said that he was a born artiste.

“He has entertained all of Kenya's presidents, staring from Jomo Kenyatta, Daniel arap Moi, Mwai Kibaki and Uhuru Kenyatta. He was a great man,” said Dr Otoyo.

Dr Otoyo has worked with Mzee Ingosi for a long time, in cultural and national ceremonies. He said that Mzee Ingosi was humble and understood his role during national events.

Mr George Litswa a senior culture officer in the Ministry of Culture who was represented Cabinet Secretary Hassan Wario said Mzee Ingosi had nurtured many upcoming musicians by training them how to play the Luhya traditional instruments - ishiriri and litungu.

Mr Litswa said Mzee Ingosi's role in promoting Luhya music cannot be matched by many.

He added that music students at Eregi Teachers Training College, Kenyatta University and various schools had benefited from Mzee Ingosi's music lessons.

A son of the departed musician, Jackson Ingosi, said that his father was a committed artiste who did not seek fame and fortune for his work.

He lived in Kamulembe Village and would only appear on the national stage when government officials asked him to perform. He did not like the limelight, unlike many artistes, his son said.

“Mzee was shy when speaking in front of people. But once he started playing his Ishiriri, you could not stop him,” said Jackson, whose stage name is Ingosi Junior.

Through the Permanent Presidential Music Commission, Mzee Ingosi performed in Holland, United Kingdom, France, Japan and many African countries.

The barely literate man from Kamulembe Village thrilled international crowds before retiring in Kamulembe village.