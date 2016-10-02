By GRACE GITAU

Kirinyaga Governor Joseph Ndathi has been criticised for his move to open a Jubilee Party office in Kutus Town.

On Friday, party National Steering Committee co-chair Noah Wekesa criticised Mr Ndathi, accusing him of disrespecting the structure of the party.

Speaking at Kianyaga Catholic Church in Gichugu Constituency, Dr Wekesa further told off the county boss insisting that he should have first consulted voters before offering to open an office.