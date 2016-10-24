By LUCAS BARASA

Seven counties in Northern Kenya are Tuesday set to launch a bloc aimed at transforming the formerly marginalised region into an economic giant.

Marsabit Governor Ukur Yattani said governors from Mandera, Wajir, Isiolo, Tana River, Lamu and Garissa are to join him for the launch in Marsabit Town.

"Beyond the confines of our boundaries, cognisant of commonalties and systematic historical marginalisation by successive governments and united by desire to overcome challenges, the Northern Frontier counties recently came together and formed a regional economic cooperation, the Frontier Counties Developmental Council [FCDC]," Mr Yattani said.

He said the group’s aim is to "jointly address socio-economic challenges, common investment plans, resource mobilisation and policy advocacy in the region so as to benefit from inter-county trade, investment and services."

He said FCDC is ambitious as it is anchored on the socio-historical and economic commonalities of the counties.

"It realises the abundance of immense natural resources from land, solar, wind power, mineral deposits, livestock, and tourism potentials to the aggressive entrepreneurial nature of its people," he said.

He added: "It has various pillars of growth from infrastructure like water, energy and roads, social services including health and education to the productive sector among many others."

Mr Yattani said the desire for growth and investment will in the long run have all options including establishment of a bank "though we are still far from establishing one."

He said that although the formation of the economic bloc has been slow, there is renewed energy now with interests from several development partners.

Mr Yattani's administration will also launch a reviewed county integrated development plan Tuesday.