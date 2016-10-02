By GEORGE SAYAGIE

Anglican Church of Kenya (ACK) Archbishop Jackson ole Sapit has joined the William ole Ntimama succession debate in Maasailand, stating that the next Maasai leader must be ready to champion the rights of the community and represent it well.

The ACK leader — who described the death of Mr Ntimama as a big blow to the community — denied having been anointed by Mr Ntimama to be the community’s spokesman.

He, however, revealed that the politician occasionally asked him to join talks on matters affecting the community and give direction.

“Mzee Ntimama was categorical that the church should be instrumental in shaping the destiny of the people.

“He asked me to be above partisan politics and give direction whenever the need arises. Since he [has already] left us, I will be instrumental on the question of who should become the next spokesman of the community,” Archbishop Sapit said.

His comments came as the battle for the seat assumed political dimensions.

On one hand are Interior Cabinet Secretary Joseph Nkaissery and Kajiado South MP Katoo ole Metito (Jubilee) being touted as possible successors.

On the other are Kajiado Central MP Memusi ole Kanchori, the only elected ODM MP in the community, and Kajiado Governor David ole Nkedienye, both seen as Cord leader Raila Odinga’s point-men.

MAKE HARD DECISIONS

In an exclusive interview at his Nairobi residence last Sunday, Archbishop Ole Sapit said the position of Maasai leader requires somebody who can make hard decisions and it is not necessarily earned through an election.

He added that the position is not delegated but comes naturally.

“But it will be difficult to get a replica. Such people are not easy to find. Through my national role as a religious leader, I will always give direction to the Maasai to settle on the right person,” he added.

He said the community needs a leader who can give direction to surmount challenges in the changing global world, a person who can point out social and economic injustices against the community by present and past regimes.

MISUNDERSTOOD BY MANY

Archbishop Sapit said he met Mr Ntimama a month before he died when he visited him at his Motonyi home in Narok.

The cleric said Mr Ntimama was misunderstood by many.

He said Mr Ntimama was not a warmonger as perceived in certain quarters but a visionary, consistent and determined mentor and human rights defender.

He said nothing illustrates this better than the crusade Mr Ntimama led to save the Mau Forest complex from encroachment and destruction, a fight that was largely mistaken for a campaign to evict non-Maasai people from Narok.