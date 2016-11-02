By JOSEPH OPENDA

The embattled Kipipiri Location chief who was reinstated by a Nakuru court and later arrested has threatened to press contempt of court charges against the Nyandarua County commissioner and his deputy.

Ms Lucy Methu, through her lawyer, has said she will file a case in court against the County Commissioner Samwel Kimiti and his deputy Hassan Mahushi for arresting her despite existing court orders reinstating her pending the hearing and determination of the matter.

According to Ms Methu, the deputy county commissioner summoned her to his office two days after court orders were issued on October 26, 2016 and demanded that she stops reporting to her office and hand over her official uniform since she had been dismissed on October 21.

Ms Methu said she refused to heed to the demands because she knew that she had been legally reinstated as the chief of Kipipiri Location through a valid court order.

According to the chief, the deputy county commissioner instructed the Kipipiri Officer Commanding Police Station (OCPD) William Letting to arrest and lock her up in police cells and charge her with impersonating a public servant.

CHANGED DOOR LOCKS

Ms Methu claims that Mr Mahushi proceeded to her office, broke and changed the door locks and barred her from accessing it.

The Kipiri chief says she will be seeking court orders to force the commissioners to reopen the office as well as have them committed to six months jail term or pay a fine for disobeying court orders.

Ms Methu was interdicted on September 6, 2016 by the county commissioner on allegations of perpetrating hate speech on social media and dabbing in politics while being a civil servant.

She was accused of inciting students of Mununga Mixed Secondary School to block a road following a fatal accident involving one of their students and leading students in burning the matatu which had caused the accident.

She filed a case in the Employment and Labour Relations Court challenging the interdiction on grounds that the allegations were maliciously and politically motivated.