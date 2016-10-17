Oil explorer Zarara plans to drill Lamu block by March

Extraction activities of oil and gas at the Lamu block are expected to begin in March next year.

Geophysical surveys done by Zarara Oil and Gas Company in 2013 through a 400 kilometers stretch in Lamu East confirmed that the area had oil and gas.

The surveys were conducted in L4 and L13 blocks in Pate Island.

The company revealed that it intends to drill 102 wells to extract gas which according to a previous report.

Addressing the public at Faza Town yesterday, Zarara Oil and Gas Company County Manager Peter Nduru said Sh1.1 billion had already been spent for seismic survey.

Mr Nduru who had visited Faza to hand over books worth Sh2.5 million as part of the company’s Corporate Social Responsibility said the second phase of drilling wells will be more expensive.

“For a well to be drilled and completed, that’s a process which takes three phases and that alone cost Sh3billion. Between 2013 and 2014 we were dealing with data processing and data interpretation. Indications show that there could be gas. Until drilling is done we cannot prove the quantity,’’ said Mr Nduru.

Mr Nduru said the company plans to begin drilling by March 2017. He said an Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) had already been done and report handed over to the National Environment and Management Authority.

Lamu County leaders welcomed the move by the oil company and assured the company of maximum cooperation.

On his part, Governor Issa Timammy asked investors of the project to ensure they sign a memorandum of understanding with the county government of Lamu to reach an agreement on how the project will benefit the locals.

“We want constructive engagement. Before exploration begins we need to have an MOU to agree on how employment will be done to locals. The company should also think of giving education requirements required for residents to get employment opportunities,” said Mr Timamy.

He asked the project investors to set aside a certain per centage of the revenue generated to the county government.