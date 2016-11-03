By GEORGE SAYAGIE

One Man died on the spot on Wednesday night after a Toyota Probox car ferrying passengers to Duka Moja in Suswa, Narok County, rammed into a lorry.

The accident happened at the Nairagie Enkare-Duka Moja bend.

Three other passengers were seriously injured and rushed to the Narok County Referral Hospital for treatment.

The accident happened just three weeks after a lorry ferrying 18 cows collided head-on with a trailer-truck close to the same spot near the notorious Duka Moja black spot.

Hardly a week passes without a fatal accident happening along the busy road.

The Mai Mahiu-Narok road has sharp bends, corners and steep sections while the Mulot-Kaplong route has gaping pot holes that are invisible at night and when it is raining.

ACCIDENT-PRONE ROAD

Three months ago, four members of the same family, including three children, died after their car crushed into the rear of a truck, a hundred meters from the scene of the Wednesday night accident.

Four months ago a lorry driver lost control of his vehicle which then rammed into another stationary one, bringing the number of accidents that have happened there in the last two months to six.

“The sections which are clearly marked where several humps and bumps have been erected are prone to accidents.

“Hardly a week passes without fatal accidents occurring,” said a police officer after visiting the scene of the latest accident.

Two years ago, 44 passengers travelling to Migori from Nairobi in a night bus died at Pinyiny, near Ntulele trading centre, after the driver reportedly lost control of the vehicle before it landed into a ravine.

Corruption involving drivers and traffic police officers has been blamed for the rising number of accidents in the area.

Police have been blamed for not taking action against drivers of overloaded, speeding and even unroadworthy vehicles that use the road.