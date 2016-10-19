One killed after being hit by speaker’s vehicle

A primary school teacher was on Tuesday night killed after being hit by a vehicle belonging to the Speaker of Samburu County Assembly.

The teacher, also disabled, of Kisima Primary School was heading home when he was hit by the Speaker’s vehicle, at the time being driven by his driver Mr Joseph Lolpirdai at around 8:30pm.

Samburu County police boss Francis Kumut confirmed the incident saying investigations have been launched to ascertain the cause of the accident.