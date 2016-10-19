One killed after being hit by speaker’s vehicle

Wednesday October 19 2016

Samburu County Assembly Speaker's vehicle at the Maralal Central Police station on October 19, 2016. It was involved in a fatal road accident on Tuesday night. PHOTO | GODFREY OUNDOH | NATION MEDIA GROUP

A primary school teacher was on Tuesday night killed after being hit by a vehicle belonging to the Speaker of Samburu County Assembly.

The teacher, also disabled, of Kisima Primary School was heading home when he was hit by the Speaker’s vehicle, at the time being driven by his driver Mr Joseph Lolpirdai at around 8:30pm.

Samburu County police boss Francis Kumut confirmed the incident saying investigations have been launched to ascertain the cause of the accident.

The body of the deceased was taken to the Samburu County Referral Hospital mortuary awaiting postmortem while the vehicle was towed to Maralal Central Police station.