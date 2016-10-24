Pastoralists make Sh13m from selling livestock

By LUCAS BARASA

Pastoralists in Marsabit County are earning Sh13 million weekly from selling livestock at Merille market.

Agriculture, Livestock and Fisheries executive James Dokhe said animals sold in the market include camels, goats, sheep and cows.

Mr Dokhe said the market was built with assistance from United States Agency for International Development (Usaid) and it is benefiting the lives of residents.

For every goat or sheep sold the county earns Sh100 and Sh200 for a camel.

Most of the livestock is usually taken to Meru and Nairobi.

Further, an abattoir is currently being constructed to improve the economic lives of the people.

The administration, led by Governor Ukur Yatani, has invested in livestock production by conducting immunisations and digging of boreholes to provide water for the animals.

Governor Ahmed Abdullahi (Wajir), during a visit to Laisamis, said governors were happy with the county's achievements, adding that through devolution marginalised areas are now being focused on.

"The growth is there for doubting Thomases to see," Mr Abdullahi said.

The Wajir county boss also urged residents to ensure devolution succeeds.

The initiative that is championed by the Food and Agriculture Organization (Fao) aims to promote ownership of livestock markets by the local communities in order to improve their lives.

In Marsabit, the Livestock Market Co-management Model has been implemented in Merille, Moyale, Sololo, Turbi, Korr, Illaut and Kalacha.

Last year, more than 30, 000 goats and sheep from the county were sold to Ethiopia.

Mr Abdullahi said a regional economic bloc of seven Northern Kenya counties will help in sharing best practices.