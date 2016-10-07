Bungoma residents want the Senate to question their governor on claims of corruption and violation of the law.

The residents sought the Senate’s intervention through a petition that seeks to have Governor Ken Lusaka and his officers subjected to a lifestyle audit.

The matter has already been referred to the Finance committee which is expected to review it and report back to the House within 60 days.

The five residents claimed that the governor inherited a ‘lean’ debt in 2013 from the defunct local authorities but has allowed pending bills to rise to Sh2.5 billion, thus suffocating county operations.

The petitioners have accused the governor of flouting procurement procedures citing irregular acquisition of a revenue automation system.

He is also facing claims of engaging in purchase of goods and services at extremely inflated prices.