Anti-riot police officers stormed the Masinde Muliro University on Wednesday evening after a confrontation erupted at the institution between protesting students and security officials from the institution.

The protest over increased fees and other charges introduced at the university turned nasty when the students stoned a building used by security officials during a demonstration.

The Kakamega County police commander Mr Tito Kilonzi said tension had gone up after a group of students started damaging property.

Police officers were called in after the students who have boycotted classes since Monday turned chaotic after learning the senate had declined to review the fees and the newly introduced charges.

MONITORING SITUATION

“We have been monitoring the situation and decided to send in police officers to carry out patrols and protect property,” said Mr Kilonzi.

The students had earlier gathered in different locations at the university since morning waiting for communication from the senate which met to discuss the matter.

But they became restive after learning the senate had declined to review the increased fees and other charges introduced at the institution.

The chairperson of the students’ organisation, Ms Winnie Opiyo, and the secretary, Mr Daudi Kemboi, said the senate had ruled out any possibility of the fees and other charges being reviewed.

“Tension started building at the university after students learnt that the senate was not ready to open discussion on the issue of fees and other charges leading to confrontations with security officials,” said Ms Opiyo.

She said the students could not afford to pay new fees amounting to Sh 29,500 per semester.