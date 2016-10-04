Police impound 700 litres of illicit alcohol in Kericho

By TIMOTHY KEMEI

Police in Kericho County have impounded more than 700 litres of illicit brew that was being transported from western Kenya.

Kericho County Commissioner Muktar Abdi said police were forced to open fire on a saloon vehicle that was carrying the contraband after its driver declined to stop on police orders.

The incident happened a short distance from the Majengo slum on the outskirts of Kericho Town.

This comes just three weeks after police also impounded more than 3,000 litres of chang’aa at Majengo and Laibon estates, also in Kericho.

According to Mr Abdi, the vehicle was shot at by police officers led by Kericho OCS Abdirahman Mohamed who were in pursuit of the vehicle after being tipped by the public.

“The driver defied a direct order from the police to stop and proceeded with his journey, forcing the officers to fire at the vehicle using live bullets.

“The driver is still at large but we have leads on his whereabouts and we will catch up with him,” said Mr Abdi.

The vehicle only stopped after it rolled and fell into a ditch, which provided an opportunity for the suspect to jump out and escape into the dead of the night.

NEIGHBOURING UGANDA

Also nabbed were sachets of alcoholic drinks believed to have been smuggled into the country from neighbouring Uganda.

Nonetheless, Mr Abdi said police had arrested a woman who is believed to be one of the local dealers of the illegal brew and she is expected to be arraigned before a court of law Tuesday to face charges of operating a business without licence.

The administrator said the police would not relent on its fight against illicit brews and called on the residents of Kericho to continue working with the administration to battle the vice.

“We will not stop until we have ensured that the sale and distribution of the illicit brew is brought to an end. I want to commend the police officers in Kericho for the good work they are doing on this matter,” he added.

Mr Abdi also warned owners of private vehicles that some of their unscrupulous drivers and people who lease their vehicles could be using their vehicles to commit crime without their knowledge.

He said it was the fourth time that police had intercept a private vehicle carrying illicit brew.