By PHILEMON SUTER

Police have shot and killed an armed raider in Kerio Valley as they intensify their patrols in the trouble region.

The raider, identified as Toromeri Kibet Kangogo, 30, from Kaisakat sub location, was killed by the officers after a gun fight.

Marakwet East Sub-County Commissioner Erick Mlevu told the Nation that the deceased was among a group of 30 armed raiders from Pokot who had crossed into the Marakwet side to steal cattle.

“The raiders had proceeded to Chesarmat area within Endo location, Marakwet East, where they targeted to steal livestock in the region despite the presence of law enforcement officers,” he added.

He said: “There was a fierce gunfight and one of the raiders was killed.”