By BRUHAN MAKONG

More by this Author

Police are investigating claims that gunmen ambushed a Nairobi-bound bus on Tuesday night in Wajir County.

The attack is said to have occurred between Dilmanyaley and Fadiweyn.

The gunmen are reported to have sprayed the bus with bullets, but it could not be established if there were any casualties since it was said to have sped off immediately after the attack.

Habaswein OCPD Caleb Wesa said police received a call from the staff of Sabrin Bus Company at around 10pm saying their bus had been attacked.

“We received a call yesterday (Tuesday) night that a bus had been attacked. We immediately went there but we could not find anything since the bus driver is said to have fled off," he said.

The OCPD, however, said that officers could not establish the scene of the crime since they had not recovered any evidence from the area that the attack was said to have been carried out.

‘NO CARTRIDGES'

“We have not recovered any cartridges to ascertain indeed the bus was hit by a bullet or something else," he said.

Mr Wesa said there were two buses during the said attack, one from Sabrin Company and another from Trans-County.

He added that they had not received any statements from the bus staff.

The OCPD said that they have also visited the area this morning and they could not find anything in connection to the attack.