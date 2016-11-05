By PHILEMON SUTER

One person is nursing gunshot wounds at a hospital in Kerio Valley following a fresh raid by suspected Pokot cattle rustlers Saturday morning.

The man was shot on his thighs by the attackers who had tried to steal cattle in Kapkeny and Kabasiran villages in Elgeyo-Marakwet County.

He was rushed to a health facility in Mogil area for treatment.

Marakwet East OCPD Emmanuel Rono said the rustlers, armed with AK 47 rifles, crossed over to the neighbouring Marakwet East constituencies from Tiatty and surrounded the two villages.

“They then divided themselves into three groups before carrying out their attack. Their aim was to steal cattle. One group positioned itself next to a road to monitor police movements in the region,” he said.

Mr Ronoh said a team of police officers deployed to the region responded to distress calls from the villagers and were able to repulse the attackers after fierce gunfight.

"Their attempts to steal livestock were unsuccessful. We responded fast," he said.

On Friday, locals urged the government to investigate the source of ammunition being used by the rustlers in the wake of increased attacks in the region.

The attack comes just a day after police shot and killed an armed raider.

The raider was identified as Toromeri Kibet Kangogo, 30, from Kaisakat sub location.

Marakwet East Sub-County Commissioner Erick Mlevu said he was part of a group of 30 armed raiders from Pokot, who had crossed into the Marakwet side to steal cattle.