The body of an assistant chief in Kitui was on Friday evening found dangling from the roof of his house in what family members described as a mysterious death.

Mr Mutinda Mwinzi, 40, the assistant chief of Kyandoo, Kamuwongo location, had gone missing since Tuesday before his decomposing body was discovered by his mother - Syumbua Mwinzi - in his bed room at around 5pm.

Mr Mwinzi was living alone after he separated with his wife, who went away with their four children, about three months ago.

“I called his phone several times but it went unanswered. I inquired from the public if he had been seen in his office since Tuesday but I got a negative response,” Mrs Mwinzi told journalists on Sunday at her home in Kyandani village.

“I became worried and I had the strange feeling that all was not well with my son.”

On Friday evening she, and her other son David Mwinzi, went to his home only to be greeted by a foul smell emanating from the house.

They then opened the door using a spare key and found his body.

Mr Muthukumi Mwinzi, the late Mwinzi's younger brother, termed the death as strange arguing his brother could have been murdered and made to appear he had committed suicide.

He said that his brother's house was locked from the outside.

Mrs Mwinzi called on the police to probe the death carefully.

“I want the police to fully investigate the death of my son. There is much more than meets the eye going by the state at which we found the body. We hope the truth will come out after thorough investigations,” she said.

The area chief, Jane Mwende, said that she sensed foul play concerning the death of her colleague.

“There are clear indications that he could have been struggled to death by people who decided to hang his body to conceal the murder,” she told the Nation on phone.

Ms Mwende assured the family that police will investigate the cause of death.

The body was taken to Mwingi Level IV Hospital mortuary.