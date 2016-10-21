Probe leaders for ‘graft’, EACC told

By BRIAN MOSETI

The Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission (EACC) has been asked to investigate two leaders and a county official for allegedly diverting public projects to their homes.

A petitioner claimed that three boreholes set to be constructed in Suba South constituency last year were instead drilled in the officials’ homes.

In a letter by a law firm, Suba MP John Mbadi and MCA Tom Omuto are accused of colluding with Homa Bay County water executive Consolata Yamba.

“This constitutes utter impunity and improper use of public funds not to mention ultimately denies the residents of Suba South constituency much needed public utilities,” said the letter dated October 17.

The firm said it was acting on behalf of Mr Gerald Dibogo, a resident of the area.

However, on a phone interview, Mr John Mbadi dismissed the claims saying the county government prospected for water and found water on his land.

“I have over 60 acres of land, they found water in two places on my land after they had unsuccessfully tried in other areas, so they asked if I could allow them sink the boreholes there,” he said.

They added that it is quite unfortunate that the leaders are behaving in an unethical manner while serving their electorates, but also that they were acting contrary to the constitution.

Mr Mbadi said he had agreed to them sinking the water in March this year because he could not deny the area residents water “which is underground”.

He said the county government officials then agreed to sink the borehole near his gate.