By WYCLIFF KIPSANG

More by this Author

By FLORAH KOECH

More by this Author

A man released recently from the Kabarnet GK Prison following a presidential amnesty was yesterday beaten to death by an irate mob for alleged robbery.

The suspect, Vincent Komen, who hailed from Kiboino Village in Baringo Central Sub-County, was lynched in Salawa Village on Sunday after he was allegedly found breaking into a house.

Baringo County Police Commandant Peter Ndungu said the victim died on his way to Baringo County Referral Hospital.

According to residents, after Mr Komen was released from prison, he resumed his criminal activities of breaking into people’s houses.

The man had been jailed for at least one and a half years.

The county police boss condemned the killing, noting that crime had risen in the area following the release of petty offenders on the order of President Uhuru Kenyatta.

During Mashujaa Day celebrations, President Kenyatta pardoned 7,000 petty offenders who were about to clear their sentences.

The President invoked the Power of Mercy that allows him to pardon reformed prisoners. The President invokes his powers after being advised by the Power of Mercy Advisory Committee, a constitutional body established pursuant to Article 133 of the Constitution.