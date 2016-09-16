By PATRICK LANG'AT

A senate committee Friday postponed a planned grilling of Bungoma Governor Ken Lusaka after he said he had not been told about the accusations facing him.

Mr Lusaka had appeared before the House Finance Committee to answer queries of misappropriation of funds following a petition by residents.

The committee led by Mandera Senator Billow Kerrow directed that the governor appears before them later after he knows of his accusations.

Governors who appear before House committees, like in the High Court, must receive copies of the allegations against them beforehand and should be given enough time to prepare their defences.

The governor was accompanied by lawyers Peter Wanyama and Donald Kapten in the meeting that lasted less than 10 minutes.

The petition against Governor Lusaka had been presented by Mr Philip Wanyonyi, Mr Albert Simiyu, Mr John Wekesa, Mr John Mukenya and Ms Jacinta Nabuchia.

The five lodged their petition before the Senate in May.