Residents in drought stricken county to get water

By BRUHAN MAKONG

Wajir governor has said 140 settlements will be supplied with water to ease the effects of drought.

Speaking in Wajir stadium during Mashujaa Day celebrations, Mr Ahmed Abdullahi said all pastoralists and their livestock will get water.

"During this dry spell we are delivering water to 140 settlements. This week I have given a directive to the department of water to hire even privately owned water boozers to make sure that water is taken to the people and their livestock, not only at recognized settlements but wherever they are,” Mr Abdullahi said.

The governor declared a state of drought emergency in the county last week.

He said the county government will also obtain hay from the farmers and distribute them to the settlements with livestock.

The county administration has drilled boreholes hoping to assuage the worsening situation.

He also warned individuals and institutions against unplanned drilling of boreholes since it was hindering efforts to combat the effects of drought.

The Wajir governor also asked the National Constituency Development Fund and the government parastatals managers to refrain from implementing development projects related to the 14 devolved functions without consulting the county governments since it was resulting to wastage of resources and duplication.