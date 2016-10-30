Residents live in fear of wild animals as drought persists

By KALUME KAZUNGU

Residents in drought-stricken areas in Lamu County have raised concern over the increasing cases of wild animals migrating to residential areas in search of food

Speaking to journalists in Witu on Sunday, the residents said their lives are at risk since the lions and buffaloes roam near their homes.

The villages are Pandanguo, Chalaluma, Maisha Masha, Shee Mgambo, Hindi, Bargoni and Basuba.

The residents appealed to the Kenya Wildlife Services (KWS) to contain the animals to prevent deaths or injuries.

Lamu County KWS Senior Warden Jacob Orale promised to have the matter looked into urgently and ensure the animals are contained.

“I am aware that the ongoing drought in Lamu has greatly contributed to increased human-wildlife conflicts especially in Boni, Bar’goni, Basuba, Chalaluma, Pandangup, Witu and Hongwe areas. Most wild animals are now migrating to residential areas in search of water thus leading to the conflict. We will look into the matter,” Mr Orale said.

They also said the animals are hindering schooling since students are unable to go to their schools out of fear of being attacked.

"Water is a problem to many of us. That means we have to walk to far places in search of the commodity. In most occasions we have been coming in direct [contact] with lions, buffaloes and even elephants.

"Our children can’t go to school as a result. The KWS must do something before these animals start killing us,” Mr Diriye Ahmed said.

Also in Mpeketoni Division, farmers have complained that monkeys are destroying their crops.