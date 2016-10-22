Residents profit from lighting project

By FLORAH KOECH

Marigat town on Friday evening became the first town in Baringo County to benefit from an agreement to light up urban areas in the region.

Baringo County Governor Benjamin Cheboi said his government entered into a Sh36m partnership with Kenya Power to install and maintain all street lights in the region.

“I am happy to commission Marigat Street Lighting project. This is a vibrant business hub. Traders will surely benefit from this initiative,” Governor Cheboi said.

The county boss said the project, implemented at a cost of Sh5 million, will also be rolled out in Kabarnet, Mogotio, Eldama Ravine, Kabartonjo and Chemolingot.

“This is a county government project aiming at further enhancing the business environment and creating secure urban areas for our people to live in,” he added.

According to Mr Peter Chepkong’a, who chairs the Kenya National Chamber of Commerce and Industry, flexible lending by banks has inspired many to borrow cash and invest in real estate.

Marigat town is the corridor to Baringo County’s major tourism attraction sites.

“Many investors are now scrambling for space to tap into these business opportunities,” he said.

Governor Cheboi said his administration is in the process of auditing all plots in the town to verify whether the owners acquired them legally.

He also urged land owners to develop their properties to spur the region's economy.

“Those who have not made any effort to develop their plots will not be spared either. We want to give our town a new face and attract investors,” said Mr Cheboi.