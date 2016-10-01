By FAROUK MWABEGE

Residents of Tiwi Location in Kwale County have held protests demanding the immediate arrest of a police officer who shot dead a tuk tuk driver, apparently “accidentally’’ on Thursday evening.

The angry residents barricaded the road by burning tyres and lighting bonfires along the Mombasa-Lunga Lunga Highway, causing heavy traffic snarl-up for the better part of Friday, ‎forcing commuters to use alternative routes.

Residents threw stones at Kwale County Police Commander Kenneth Kimani who had to run for safety from Tiwi market where a meeting to discuss the issue had been called.

They eventually calmed down upon intervention by Matuga MP Hassan Mwanyoha, who had organised the meeting, and this paved way for Mr Kimani to address them.

Addressing the residents, Mr Mwanyoha said it was wrong for the police officer to shoot the innocent tuk tuk driver who was on his normal work.

The MP asked the government to conduct thorough investigations to ensure the officer is arrested and also ensure bumps are erected on the road.

“It was stupid for the police officer to shoot at an innocent man who was on his daily hustle to look for money to support his family, may that officer be cursed,” he said.

GUNSHOT INJURIES

Tsuma Mumbo, 25, succumbed to gunshot injuries after he was hit by a stray bullet in the head, fired by the police officer said to have been pursuing drug peddlers and users who were on the run.

The peddlers had asked the driver to stop but jumped off and ran away.

The policeman who was pursuing them then turned on the driver, ordering him to stop while shooting at the same time.

On Friday, Mr Mwanyoha asked the government to come up with ways to stop the trafficking of cocaine and other drugs instead of shooting and harassing innocent people.

“Shooting at drug peddlers is not the solution. The solution can come by ensuring drugs are stopped from being imported in our country and this is not incitement,” he said.

The police commander condoled with the bereaved family and the widow Mary Tsuma, promising that investigation were still ongoing and action would be taken against the officer if found culpable.

The residents reacted angrily demanding that the officer be arrested immediately as he is known and the incident happened in broad daylight.