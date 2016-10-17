By GEORGE MUNENE

More by this Author

Thieves raided a factory in Kirinyaga County and stole coffee worth Sh480,000.

They broke into Rutui Coffee Factory on Friday night and made off with 16 bags of coffee belonging to members of Inoi Coffee Farmers Cooperative Society.

According to the Society officials, the robbers attacked three security guards and tied them up with ropes.

The guards, who suffered injuries to the head and hands, were taken to a health facility for treatment and later discharged.

County police commander Joseph Nthenge told the press Sunday that the matter was being investigated.

"We have launched investigations with a view of establishing those behind the raid," he said.

However, the farmers said the crime was engineered by staff and told police to make sure the culprits are arrested.

"This is an inside job and the investigation officers should get to the bottom of the matter," a farmer said.

They also said they had incurred heavy losses because they had not insured their produce.

The raid comes barely one month after 53 bags worth Sh3 million were stolen from Kaguyu Coffee Factory.

Three guards were also attacked and trussed up with ropes.