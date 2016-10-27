The Samburu County government has begun supplying water to pastoralist families affected by drought.

Among the first beneficiaries are the people living in Samburu East, which has been seriously affected by the drought.

This comes after appeals for water and food aid in various parts of Northern Kenya.

As most people have been forced to move from their homes to look for water and pasture for their livestock, the county government has now resorted to following pastoralist families deep into thickets to supply them with the essential commodity.

Through the use of water bowsers and foldable plastic tanks, a good number of locals are now benefiting from the supply.

The foldable plastic water tanks have a capacity of 10,000 litres each.

