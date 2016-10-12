By GODFREY OUNDOH

Politicians from communities which practice female circumcision are most of the times unable to face the problem head on for fear of losing votes, a local anti-FGM agency has said.

Samburu Girls Foundation founder Dr Josephine Kulea says politicians from Samburu, where FGM (female genital mutilation) prevalence is the second highest in the country at 86 per cent, are shying away from fighting the harmful cultural practice for fear of losing votes in elections.

According to Dr Kulea, none of the politicians from the county has ever attended an anti-FGM event or associated themselves with activities aimed at ending the practice.

She was speaking in Samburu during celebrations to mark the International Day of the Girl Child on Tuesday.

Over 2,000 people attended the celebrations.

The chief guest at the event was a 12-year-old standard six girl from a local primary school who was rescued from her parents’ who were planning to marry her off at the age of nine.

The girl was elected the deputy governor in her school and the Speaker of Samburu Children’s Assembly.

Some of the young girls who have previously been rescued from FGM and early marriages and are now pursuing their education in universities and secondary schools were also invited to speak at the event.

SUPPORT INITIATIVE

Dr Kulea urged politicians to support ant-FGM initiatives without fearing the repercussions from their electorate.

“It is time our politicians understood that it is not about the votes any more. It is about servant leadership and making sure that the community they are leading is progressing together with others towards attaining development goals in this country,” she said.

Research scientist and lecturer Dr Tammary Esho said some of the customs of the Samburu community are very conservative, citing FGM where community members are forced to take their daughters aged between nine and 15 years to undergo circumcision for purposes of marriage.

EARLY MARRIAGES

“That is why we have child marriages in Samburu because once a girl undergoes FGM she is married [off] immediately. The community views FGM as a stepping stone to marriage,” she said.

Dr Kulea said there is higher mortality rate and malnutrition in Samburu County because many women are married at an early age.

Dr Esho said efforts by the government and non-governmental organisations to fight FGM in 26 counties where the harmful cultural practice is practiced have seen its national prevalence drop from 38 per cent in 2003 to 27 per cent in 2013 and currently at 21 per cent.