By HENRY NYARORA

A security guard was killed early Friday morning and more than 5,000kg of coffee beans stolen from a factory in Nyamira County as robbery targeting millers escalated.

Three other guards manning Nyakenimo Coffee Factory in Nyamusi were injured, while a fifth escaped unhurt.

A gang attacked the factory at around 2am, tied up the three watchmen and tethered them to trees before stealing 102 sacks of coffee, each weighing 50kg.

The slain guard, Patrick Arang’a Mokora, alias Uhuru, was said to have tried to fight back before he was hacked to death.

The injured were identified by Bokeira Chief Joseph Aima as James Ong’eni, Charles Oigo and Kimaiga Asiba.

The injured were treated at Orwaki Dispensary and discharged.

Nyambiri Assistant Chief Peter Oyange said the robbery could have been an inside job as the beans were carted away without any forcible entry into the stores.

Mr Oyange said the guards had no keys to three stores where the dry coffee was kept, adding that police are investigating to establish how the gang gained access to the factory.

The killing came less than 24 hours after County Commissioner Joseph Rotich on Mashujaa Day on Thursday paraded security chiefs based in Nyamira North and congratulated them for containing insecurity in Nyamusi Division.

But on Friday, some Nyamusi residents said they were living in fear and urged the government to transfer the current security officers as insecurity was on the rise in the area.