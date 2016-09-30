By GEORGE SAYAGIE

Narok Senator Stephen ole Ntutu on Thursday stormed the Narok Police Station to protest a police report implicating a man said to be his son in a shooting on Wednesday night.

The senator stormed the office of Narok police boss Paul Kiogora.

He objected to the report that a man called Alex Ntutu had attacked a bouncer and shot him following a scuffle. The senator has a son by the same name.

Police are searching for the younger Mr Ntutu over the incident at Impact night club in Narok Town at around 2pm on Wednesday that followed an argument between the assailant and a bar maid.

According to a report recorded in the Occurrence Book at the police station, Mr Ntutu was drinking at the club when he got into an argument with a bar maid.

A confrontation then ensued, forcing the management to throw him out.

The assailant, however, is said to have attempted to force his way back into the club but was restrained by the bouncer.

It is then that he is said to have drawn a pistol and shot the bouncer, identified as Mr Joseph Njoroge, three times.

The victim was rushed to Narok Referral Hospital where he is admitted in serious condition.

SHOT THREE TIMES

According to Narok County acting police commander, the assailant fled on a boda boda after the incident.

“The argument generated to shoving and pushing as the bouncer tried to restrain the man from going back to the bar, forcing the man to draw a pistol. He shot him three times on the chest,” said Mr Kiogora.

A reveller who witnessed the drama said it had started as a simple argument between the assailant and the waiter over a bill before a fight ensued.

The bouncer had to come in to help the waiter,” said a reveler who requested not to be named.

Police recovered two spent cartridges from the scene.

NOT AT NIGHTCLUB

Mr Ntutu is a licensed gun holder. Police officers handling the case have appealed to him to surrender the firearm.

But according to the senator, his son who also goes by the same names was not at the nightclub and was nowhere near the town when the incident happened.

The enraged senator asked police to conduct thorough investigations, arguing that his son was not a licensed gun holder and he was in Nairobi when the incident happened.

Police, however, maintained that it is only after the man on the run is arrested that the truth can be known.

“It is only after we arrest the man that we will ascertain who he is, but preliminary reports indicated that the person who we are tracking down is Mr Alex Ntutu.