By LUCAS BARASA

More by this Author

By KEN BETT

More by this Author

Seven governors have condemned the massacre of 12 people in Mandera on Tuesday morning and told the government to "up its game" in ensuring security in frontier counties.

Mandera Governor Ali Roba, Issa Timamy (Lamu), Nathif Jama (Garissa), Ahmed Abdullahi (Wajir) and Isiolo deputy governor Mohamed Guleid and Tana River representative Abdikadir Suleiman termed the killings "bizarre, heinous and barbaric."

While condoling the bereaved families, the governors said Al-Shabaab has been causing mayhem in Mandera, Garissa and Wajir counties in the last three months.

They said although the militia hits when least expected, the State must "up its game" and avert the attacks.

The governors said the State should address radicalisation and post at least 300 national police reservists in Wajir, Mandera and Garissa counties, which are prone to attacks.

They also want the government to hasten the building of Kenya-Somalia border wall.

"Al-Shabaab are killing innocent people for no apparent reason. We shall not be pulled down.

“We are resilient and shall stand together and ensure the perpetrators do not succeed," Mr Timamy said.

‘SCARE AWAY INVESTORS’

The governors, who spoke in Marsabit Town ahead of a launch of an economic bloc for seven frontier counties, said the Al-Shabaab killings were meant to kill the region's economy and scare away investors and non-locals.

It was hypocritical, Mr Roba said, for the insurgents to kill fellow Muslims in Somalia and single out non-Muslims in Kenya.

"Last night’s attacks are the second in the past two weeks. We condemn the cowardly act," Mr Roba said.

Mr Yattani asked the government to take seriously security in northern Kenya, saying the frequent attacks were a setback to the local economy.

"The insecurity is going to adversely affect the frontier counties. Part of the reason we are forming the economic bloc is to share security information and promote trade," Mr Yattani said.