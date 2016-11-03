By PHILEMON SUTER

There was drama at a school in Elgeyo Marakwet County Wednesday after a man sneaked into a classroom where KCPE examination answer sheets had been stored and tore them into pieces.

The lunchtime incident at Kaplenge Primary School in Marakwet West Sub-County, caught supervisors, who were having a meal at the time, by surprise and left candidates in shock.

Nation.co.ke learnt that the intruder tore the Kiswahili and Science answer sheets before fleeing.

Upon learning of the incident, shocked parents rushed to the school as local administrators urged for calm.

The candidates expressed shock after being informed of the incident by their supervisor, who, together with the invigilators and security officers were summoned to the Kapsowar Police Station to record a statement.

Elgeyo Marakwet County Director of Education Sabina Aroni confirmed the incident.