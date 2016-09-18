By NELCON ODHIAMBO

Four children have Sunday morning died after eating cassava in Uhuru Village, Siaya County.

It is suspected the cassava was poisonous.

A fifth child was taken to the Siaya County Referral Hospital where she is undergoing treatment.

The four who died were Vivian Otieno, 17, Stephen Otieno, 12, Christine Otieno, 11, and Calvins Otieno, 8.

They were the children of Sylvanus Otieno, a teacher at Ojola Primary School in Gem Sub-County.

According to the family, the four started having breathing difficulties and begun vomiting on Saturday night.

They ate the cassava for lunch.