The first ever Bondo Teachers Training College Culture and Talent Day held last Friday was a resounding success.

Besides students from the institution which is in Siaya County, guest performers also presented their items in drama, dance, comedy, fashion and cookery.

The college is preparing for participation in the 2017 Kenya National Drama Festivals which will be hosted in the Lake Region.

The full-day event was held to celebrate the college’s good performances in the annual drama and music festivals and also nurture artistic talent.

The event was a success despite the institution being moved to its current location, 22 kilometres from Bondo Town, four years ago.

During the event, students put their best foot forward, with Kilingoti Musyimi emerging the best actor and Khavaya Letitia the best actress.

This was due to their starring role in the award winning drama, ‘Precious’.

The college is still under construction after it was moved to pave way for Bondo University.

Despite not having fully settled down, the students and their teachers put up a very colourful show.

Opara Abdallah and Albina Mghoi were named the runners-up in the best actor and best actress categories respectively.

‘Precious’ is a drama piece that celebrates the beauty and culture of Kenya while at the same time pointing out where the country has gone wrong and what can be done to fix the problems.

The students had rehearsed well for the play, which is set to be presented in the 2017 drama competitions.

“It is still work in progress. We like to start preparing early for the drama festivals,” said the college’s deputy principal, Patrick Ogolla.

Mr Ogolla is a leading adjudicator and drama producer who has worked in various institutions.

The Bondo College Culture and Talent Day is his brainchild which he said will be an annual event.

In the dance category, the students presented Pokot and Luo folk songs.

Among the guest performers were Kaimosi Teachers College, who performed a Pokot folk song, and Nyabondo Primary School, who presented a Ramogi dance.

The event also attracted leading art scholars in the region including Prof Aloyce Odek, Prof J C Onyango, Dr Elizabeth Odhiambo and Dr Jennifer Owiti.

The event climaxed with a fashion parade, which was won by Elisheber Okode and Richard Andiwo.