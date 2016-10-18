By JUSTUS OCHIENG

The government is implementing a Sh2.1 billion master plan to curb the perennial water shortage in Siaya County.

Water Cabinet Secretary Eugene Wamalwa said Friday that once completed the project, being carried out by the Lake Victoria South Water Services Board (LVSWSB), will address water shortage problems in Siaya and its environs.

Mr Wamalwa said the scheme, called the Siaya-Bondo Water Supply and Sanitation Project, is co-financed by the Kenyan government and the African Development Bank.

“We are at advanced stages and very soon President Uhuru Kenyatta and his deputy William Ruto will be in Siaya to officially commission the project,” the CS said.

LVSWSB Chief Executive Officer Petronilla Ogut said the project is 95 per cent complete.

According to Ms Ogut, the project will provide piped water to about 190,000 people.

“The objective of the project is to improve the access, quality, availability and sustainability of water and waste water services in the towns of Siaya and Bondo,” she said.

The CEO pointed out that the pumps are turbine-driven and hence the water service provider will not incur high electricity charges during its operation.

Ms Ogut further said the project will expand the capacity of the Sidindi Malanga Water Treatment Works from seven million litres to 18 million litres per day.

Water Principal Secretary Fred Segor said the national government is committed to ensuring people in Siaya County have access to adequate water and sanitation.

“The government will work collaboratively with the county government of Siaya to realize these rights and contribute to the achievement of the sustainable development goals by the year 2030,” Mr Segor said.