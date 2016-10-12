By NELCON ODHIAMBO

Education Cabinet Secretary Fred Matiang’i has directed that the ongoing mock examinations whose papers bear Siaya Governor Cornell Rasanga’s portrait be cancelled.

The minister has also interdicted the county director of education and six sub-county directors and dissolved the Siaya County Education Board.

He also asked the relevant authorities to nominate new members to the board.

In a statement sent to newsrooms, Dr Matiang’i warned that administrative action would be taken against all county and sub-county directors of education who allow similar things to happen in their areas of jurisdiction.

Dr Matiang'i further said the Ministry of Education opposes mock exanimations in schools.

“In line with the Basic Education Act 2012, the ministry has taken the decision to dissolve and reconstitute a new county education board.

"We intend to interdict the area county director of education and six sub-county directors for violating the ministry’s guidelines,” he said.

MIXED REACTIONS

The examination papers emblazoned with the governor’s portrait drew mixed reactions from education and county officials and Kenyans on social media.

The Siaya County government had set aside Sh1.7 million for this year’s mock examinations at over 600 primary schools.

All the papers bear the governor's portrait.

Dr Matiang'i also directed school heads to stop the ongoing examinations and withdraw all the papers.

The Nation established that candidates who sat the Kiswahili paper on Wednesday morning were informed that they would not take the Social Studies paper in the afternoon.

Kenyans on social media accused the governor of campaigning for re-election using the examinations.