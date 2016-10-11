By NELCON ODHIAMBO

The decision by Siaya Governor Cornell Rasanga to have his portrait put on the county’s mock examination papers has generated mixed reactions among Kenyans on the social media.

The county government has allocated Sh1.7 million for this year’s mock examination in primary schools in the county.

All the examination papers bear the portrait of the governor.

Some Kenyans on the social media accused the governor of campaigning for re-election using the examination.

Others wondered what value the governor's portrait would add to the exam papers or to the pupil sitting the exam.

But Siaya Minister of Education Pamela Okello supported the move saying it aimed at ensuring that the “pupils know their governor and have a closer relation with him.”

“The move to place the governor’s portrait on the examination papers is just,” she said.

Speaking at Jaramogi Oginga Odinga University of Science and Technology Tuesday, Ms Okello said the county government will continue doing the same in the subsequent years.

“We are in the process of boosting the performance of our pupils and also as a campaign bid for governor Rasanga in the next general election,” said Mrs Okello.

She said that the county government will also introduce the same in next year’s examination to boost performance.

She said close to 8,000 candidates seating this year’s examination will be given the papers.