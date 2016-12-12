By NELCON ODHIAMBO

Public Service and Youth Affairs Principal Secretary Lillian Omollo has blamed poverty levels in Luo Nyanza to constant politicking.

Mrs Omollo was speaking in Rarieda after issuing graduation certificates to 450 youth from Siaya County who were trained on entrepreneurship and business management. She also issued two water boozers and food stuffs.

She faulted the residents of Siaya, Kisumu, Migori and Homa Bay counties for engaging in constant politics of criticising the government at the expense of activities that may boost their wealth.

The PS said that if the trend continues the region will lag behind in development.

Mrs Omollo gave an example of Embu County, where she comes from, as one area where the residents only revert to politics six months to the elections and embark on development activities immediately after the polls.

“The bible categorically states that there is time for everything. But it is sad that Luo Nyanza residents always [have] made politics a part of their lives by constantly engaging in politics at the expense of development,” said Mrs Omollo.

The PS has at the same time challenged Luo Nyanza residents to embrace the Jubilee administration in order for them to receive more government support.

She stated that the constant criticism fronted by the opposition (Cord) on government projects is eroding the gains made by the Jubilee administration as well as affecting the government’s push to initiate other projects.

SUPPORT JUBILEE PROJECTS

“It is the high time Luo-Nyanza residents started supporting Jubilee in order to have maximum access to development programmes. The constant critiquing of the government is making it difficult for us to deliver our services,” stated Mrs Omollo.

Mrs Omollo at the same time called on the youth to acquire national identity cards in order to secure the available financial opportunities being of offered by the government and other financial institutions.

She urged young people not consider the documents only as tools for electing their leaders but as tools that can help transform their lives.

“Youth should acquire ID cards as tools to boost their livelihood and not think that they are to be used to receive hand-outs from politicians,” said Mrs Omollo.

Youth and Gender Affairs Principal Secretary Zainab Hussein, who was at the event, called on more women to vie for elective positions.

She said the Constitution advocates for equality, adding that it is the high time women competed with men in seeking elective positions instead of waiting to be nominated.